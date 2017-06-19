This Deep Sea Worm Looks Like Something Else and Everyone Has Noticed

Australian researchers from Museum Victoria and the CSIRO have completed a month-long mission looking into the deep sea near Australia, attempting to map and better understand the region's biodiversity. Along the way, they've found this toothy nightmare fuel and this faceless monster, among many other odd-looking denizens of the deep.
Over the weekend, the International Business Times highlighted some of the expedition's strange findings and tweeted out an image of the peanut worm. The aquatic worm's name is derived from the fact that when it's threatened it contracts its head inward and looks a bit like a peanut shell.
But after the publication shared the photo pretty much everyone noticed it looked a lot like something else.
The children-at-heart of the internet weren't wrong, though. The peanut worm does have a particular look to it.
Nether-jokes aside, the peanut worm -- a Sipuncula from a group of around 150 to hundreds of marine worms -- isn't a new discovery made by the expedition. The researchers found this phallic fella about 4,000 feet below the surface, where it's capable of reproducing asexually. That might surprise anyone who noticed that it, uh, looks like, you know.
