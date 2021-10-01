International Travel Is Returning to Australia for the First Time in 18 Months

Hide your espresso martinis, everyone. Fully vaccinated Australians will soon be able to travel out of the country for the first time in 18-months.

Australia has had some of the most strict border rules since the pandemic began last March. Tourists and foreigners haven't been allowed to enter the country freely, and Australian's haven't been allowed to leave the country without a detailed quarantine process.

For right now, travelers outside the country still don't have a set timetable on when they will be able to head down under. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the government is working "towards welcoming tourists back to our shores," according to BBC News.

Nearly 39,000 Australians have been stranded outside the country since the pandemic began. Due to the restrictions, they have been unable to return home, so the planned opening is surely welcomed news. "Many countries around the world have now safely reopened to international travel and it will shortly be time for Australia to take the next step," Prime Minister Morrison said.

The exact date for when Australians will begin traveling again depends upon the country achieving a vaccination rate of 80%, but that is expected to happen by November. At that time, the country's mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel will end for vaccinated Australians and permanent residents and be replaced with seven days of home quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to quarantine for 14 days in a hotel.