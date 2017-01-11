News

Man Fends Off Great White Shark With a Broom

If only Samuel L. Jackson had seen this video back in 1999, Deep Blue Sea could have been a five-minute instructional video about shark containment.

Dan Hoey, an Australian on a fishing trip near Port Fairy, Australia, saw an 18-foot great white shark coming toward his boat and needed something to fend off the approaching boat-destroyer.  That "thing" was a standard looking red push broom and it did an admirable job considering that few are putting bets down on "broom" in a broom v. great white shark cage match.

"This big beast turned up and wouldn’t leave us alone," Hoey told The Herald Sun. "The shark nearly took a chunk out of my Yamaha motors, leaving a few small dents and scratches." 

Hoey, owner of Salty Dog Charters, was fishing for gummy sharks with a client at the time. “I’ve seen sharks in the past and they’ve been quite stand-offish but this one was very fired up,” he said. “She was quite aggravated, I think she was attracted to the outboard motor and propeller.” After trying to turn the shark away for a while with the broom, Hoey decided they should find another place to fish.

Poor Jackson could have been spared that gruesome ending, if only he had known.

giphy

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

