Man Fends Off Great White Shark With a Broom

If only Samuel L. Jackson had seen this video back in 1999, Deep Blue Sea could have been a five-minute instructional video about shark containment.

Dan Hoey, an Australian on a fishing trip near Port Fairy, Australia, saw an 18-foot great white shark coming toward his boat and needed something to fend off the approaching boat-destroyer. That "thing" was a standard looking red push broom and it did an admirable job considering that few are putting bets down on "broom" in a broom v. great white shark cage match.

"This big beast turned up and wouldn’t leave us alone," Hoey told The Herald Sun. "The shark nearly took a chunk out of my Yamaha motors, leaving a few small dents and scratches."