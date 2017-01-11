Man Fends Off Great White Shark With a Broom

If only Samuel L. Jackson had seen this video back in 1999, Deep Blue Sea could have been a five-minute instructional video about shark containment.
Dan Hoey, an Australian on a fishing trip near Port Fairy, Australia, saw an 18-foot great white shark coming toward his boat and needed something to fend off the approaching boat-destroyer. That "thing" was a standard looking red push broom and it did an admirable job considering that few are putting bets down on "broom" in a broom v. great white shark cage match.
"This big beast turned up and wouldn’t leave us alone," Hoey told The Herald Sun. "The shark nearly took a chunk out of my Yamaha motors, leaving a few small dents and scratches."
Hoey, owner of Salty Dog Charters, was fishing for gummy sharks with a client at the time. “I’ve seen sharks in the past and they’ve been quite stand-offish but this one was very fired up,” he said. “She was quite aggravated, I think she was attracted to the outboard motor and propeller.” After trying to turn the shark away for a while with the broom, Hoey decided they should find another place to fish.
Poor Jackson could have been spared that gruesome ending, if only he had known.
