Watch a Huge Baby Whale Straight Up Steal This Snorkeler's Flipper

There's nothing really quite as majestic as a whale's breach. Except when the enormous mammals leap from the water, gravity always assumes its course, meaning the creature invariably falls back down to the ocean, splashing the hell out of anyone within a reasonable distance. And when snorkelers get way too close to the thunderous splash, their flippers get stolen, as this video from Australia attests.
Two guys snorkeling off the coast of Queensland, Australia encountered a mother whale and her calf. Noticing that one of the whales was a baby -- a massive, unpredictable baby no doubt weighing multiple tonnes -- the snorkelers jumped in but wisely kept their distance. As the video's description reads on YouTube, the whale closed that distance, and quickly: "As soon as we saw the whales had a calf we immediately tried to get as far as possible, knowing from previous experience that it's best to keep your distance when whales have calfs because they're so unpredictable. But when they come straight for you there's not much you can do."
What happens next is a brush with nature this man will surely never forget. The whale basically flops on top of him, snaffling up his flipper in the process. "Holy shit, it just jumped on my flipper," he yells, exhorting his bro to "Find my flipper!"
In recent weeks, the internet has demonstrated just how mysterious and unpredictable the ocean can get. For starters, if you're ever stand-up paddle boarding, beware of giant squids. And perhaps go barefoot, because there might be a whale waiting to steal it.
