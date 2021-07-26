News An Australian Teen Got $14,763 from Doritos Because She Found a Puffy Chip If you’re considering a side hustle, you might start with the snack aisle.

How much would you pay for a rare Dorito? The brand itself recently dropped a cool $14,763 on such a tortilla chip. Rylee Stuart, a 13-year-old from Australia, found a puffy Dorito while she was snacking. Stuart did what any Gen-Z kid would do—she showed off the oddly shaped chip on TikTok, where it quickly went viral. “I found a puff Dorito!” the video text reads. “Is this valuable or should I just eat it [crying emoji]. Tell me please.”

The young entrepreneur even set the TikTok to music of Bo Burnham’s “Bezos I”, which turned out to be some strong foreshadowing. After her puffy Dorito drew over 2 million views on the video app, she decided to list it on eBay to see how rare it really was. While the starting bid was just AU$0.99 ($0.73), it quickly received bids upward of AU$100,000 ($77,450). The family eventually took down the eBay listing, according to news.com.au, but not before word got around to Doritos. The brand, impressed with Stuart’s hustle to turn a chip into the makings of a healthy college fund, decided to reward her with AU$20,000 ($14,763)

"It's been a whirlwind couple of days for Rylee and her family and we've loved following her story," Vandita Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo’s Australian division, told 9News. "We've been so impressed with Rylee's boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos." Now, there’s a little competition between Stuart and her father, who bought the chips. "Dad is saying that since he bought the packet, it’s his chip, but I ate the packet and found it, so I believe it is mine," Stuart told 9News. This isn’t the first time misshapen snacks and foods have hit auctions for high bids. Strangely shaped Cheetos often bid highly, with puffs resembling Harambe the gorilla, brand mascot Chester Cheeto, and Super Mario selling for anywhere between $500 to $99,900. A McNugget shaped like a character from the video game “Among Us” also recently sold for $99,997. So if you’re considering a side hustle, you might start with the snack aisle.

