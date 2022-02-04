Austria Just Became the First European Country to Introduce a Vaccine Mandate

Austria became the first country in Europe to implement a vaccine mandate for adults on February 4. President Alexander Van der Bellen signed the mandate into law, which will require all adults to be vaccinated or face fines €600, which is the equivalent of $687. The law will begin to be enforced on March 15, according to CNN.

Some people will be exempted from the vaccine requirement, such as pregnant people, people who have health conditions that prevent them from safely being vaccinated, and people who have received a positive PCR COVID test in the last 180 days.

On March 15, if an Austrian is not a member of one of the above-mentioned exempted groups and cannot provide proof of vaccination, they will receive a fine. According to the New York Times, from March 15 police officers will begin conducting random checks for proof of vaccination, including at traffic stops.

A person who doesn't comply with the vaccine mandate can be fined up to four times a year, and with fines increasing up to €3,400 ($4,000) every time if contested until the law expires on January 31, 2024. The Times reports that the Austrian government plans to create an official registry of everyone who has been vaccinated and give those fined vaccination due dates. Missing these can result in more fines.

The news of Austria's vaccine mandate comes as other European countries take varied approaches to COVID precautions. Germany, along with Austria, has higher-than-average vaccination rates in Europe and wants to follow Austria in instituting a vaccine mandate. On February 1, Denmark lifted the majority of the nation's COVID restrictions citing a successful campaign in vaccinating the majority of the country.

For US travelers planning to travel to Austria, the country requires full vaccination status and a booster vaccination if you got your initial dose more than 270 days ago. To find the most up-to-date entry requirements, visit Austria's tourism website.