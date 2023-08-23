Austria Is Offering a Year of Free Train Travel in Exchange for Getting This Tattoo

Festivalgoers who like to travel will likely be fans of this initiative—if they also like the idea of permanent ink, that is.

Austria's climate minister Leonore Gewesseler is defending an initiative to promote sustainable tourism, and it involves getting a tattoo, Euronews reports. This summer, people who were willing to get a tattoo reading "Klimaticket" (which means "climate ticket," and is also the name of the travel scheme across Austria) at select festivals received free, Austria-wide train travel for a year.

The way it worked was pretty straightforward. At different events in Austria this summer, including Electric Love Festival in Salzburg, a pop-up tattoo shop welcomed festivalgoers in, and if they got a "Klimaticket" tattoo on site, they received their year-long travel prize. As Euronews reports, officials behind the campaign said that so far six people have gotten the tattoo and received the ticket.

Interest, however, was higher than that, but as per campaign rules, only the first three people per event would be gifted the ticket in exchange for the "Klimaticket" tattoo. The campaign allowed festivalgoers to get other designs, too, including those inspired by public transport, sustainability, and climate change—and those were free as well. You can check out all the eligible designs in the Instagram post below.