Demand for Campsites During the Solar Eclipse Has Reached Astronomical Proportions

It's no secret that demand for lodgings during the April solar eclipse in the path of totality is sky-high. But even those hoping to sleep under the stars may have company.

The campsite booking platform Hipcamp is reporting that its own bookings within the eclipse path are up 9,000% compared to the same week last year. To give you an even clearer idea of eclipse travel popularity, according to the platform's projections, out of 60,000 booked nights in April, around half of them are expected to be during eclipse week.

High demand in campsites has been on the rise for a few months now. In January, Forbes reported that, according to the online campsite booking platform Campspot, searches for campgrounds in states within the path of totality were up by 97% compared to the same period last year, and bookings were up by 90%.

While that surely means that there are fewer campsites available (Ohio and Missouri are reportedly approaching 80% occupancy), it doesn't mean you can't succeed at being a happy eclipse camper. To help you achieve both your outdoors and stargazing dreams, Hipcamp compiled a list of more than 45 top-rated campsites in the path of totality, and all still have availability. The platform also released an interactive map featuring those same campsites.

If you're still worried about getting crowded out of a camping spot, it's worth noting that the warmer states within the path of totality tend to book up earlier, while others (looking at you, Arkansas) are still pretty available.