This Company Will Pay You $10,000 to Take a 10-Day Vacation

Think fast: Who is your ultimate travel buddy? The one person you can go anywhere with and always have a guaranteed good time? AvantStay, a luxury short-term rental service, is looking to send the two of you on an epic 10-day tour of its multi-million dollar homes. It will even pay you a combined $10,000 for your troubles.

On Thursday, the company announced its Digital Duo Dream Job. “One pair, whether friends, a couple, or partners in crime,” will be selected to travel throughout Coachella Valley, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona. As part of the gig, the twosome will have to document their journey on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

"Launching this program allows us to showcase our amazing homes and experiences to a new generation of travelers, all while providing these talented creators a chance to do what they love,” Sean Breuner, the founder and CEO of AvantStay, shared in a statement.

The homes include the Primrose in Scottsdale, an eight-bedroom, six-bathroom spot that comes with a private screening room, pool, spa, basketball court, table tennis, pool table, two outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor grill, a sauna, a salon, two wet bars, and a putting green. The "Digital Duo" will also spend an evening at Moonshine in Coachella, which has five bedrooms, a pool, fire pit, wet bar, and a full outdoor kitchen.

AvantStay will cover all transportation, and meals will be taken care of by the company’s concierge fridge-stocking service.

These aren’t enough perks for you? While the job doesn’t come with a 401k, it does come with a host of curated activities, including hot air balloon rides, a customized chef dinner, poolside massages, and a few more surprises.

AvantStay is accepting applications now through Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:59 pm PST. The journey will take place from Monday, August 9, to Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Anyone 21 years of age or older is welcome to apply. The only other qualifications are that the applicants be “social media savvy with plenty of experience posting to TikTok or Instagram Reels,” and that they “have a thirst for travel or interior design.”

To apply, visit the company’s application page and submit up to four TikToks or Reels that best showcase you and your partner’s creative skills, along with a short paragraph on why AvantStay should hire you.