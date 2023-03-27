This Affordable Airline Is Offering New Nonstop Flights to Montana

Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop flights from Kalispell, Montana to Los Angeles starting in May. The new route will be the only direct connection between Glacier Park International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport. The twice-weekly flights will start at an introductory price of just $49.

The new route will connect the two destinations on Mondays and Fridays, and passengers will fly on a Boeing Next-Generation 737. Flights will begin on May 22, 2023. This is one of numerous expansions that Avelo has announced since its launch in 2021. Just last month, it added three new routes offering service to destinations in Colorado, Virginia, and Texas.

"Kalispell—it's time to say hello to Avelo! Our exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles makes getting to Southern California easier than ever. Kalispell residents can now say hello to affordable, convenient and reliable air travel," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "Avelo makes experiencing all that LA has to offer a smooth and simple experience—from sun-soaked beaches to world-famous shopping, sports, entertainment and restaurants."

Whether you want to explore everything that Glacier National Park has to offer, or want a quick getaway to experience the western charm of Kalispell, the cheap and direct flights out of LA will provide you a new option.

You can explore flights and book your travel at AveloAir.com.