Avelo Adds 2 New Florida Routes Starting at $29 for Summer 2023

Budget airline Avelo is further expanding its service to Florida, adding cheap new flights to Melbourne and Daytona Beach, Florida. The airline announced the new routes on April 6, 2023. All three new routes will offer nonstop service.

One of the new routes will connect Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Melbourne Orlando International Airport, and flights will begin on June 23. The new flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays. To celebrate the launch of the new route, introductory prices will start at $29.

"Triangle Region – we're at it again! This new route to Florida's Space Coast is the latest example of our commitment to bringing Avelo's low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to RDU," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "We're just getting started and look forward to inspiring even more travel among our Triangle Region Customers."

The addition of Melbourne will connect Raleigh-Durham to 11 nonstop destinations. Further north, new flights will connect Tweed-New Haven Airport, in Connecticut, to two destinations in Florida. That brings the total of flights connecting Tweed-Haven and Florida to eight, and a total of 17 destinations.

A flight will connect Tweed-Haven and Melbourne, and Tweed-Haven and Daytona Beach. The flights to Melbourne will begin on June 21, for twice-weekly flights on June 21. The flights to Daytona Beach International Airport will be going on June 22, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The new routes will start at an introductory price of $49.

"We are excited to offer Southern Connecticut residents even more travel options with the addition of these two new Florida routes. With 17 nonstop destinations, including eight Florida cities, flying from Tweed is more convenient and affordable than ever," Levy said.

You can find these cheap flights and explore schedules on AveloAir.com.