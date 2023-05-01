Avelo Airlines Just Launched New $34 Flights to Wine Country

Avelo Airlines just announced it will continue its cross continental expansion, with new routes connecting to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The airline will launch the new routes to two of the nation's most popular destinations this summer.

Avelo will offer the new nonstop connection between Bozeman, Montana and Los Angeles starting on June 28. The flight between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Bozeman will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. The flight will start at $49 each way.

"Bozeman—it’s time to say hello to Avelo again! We're excited to be back in Big Sky country. Our exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles-Hollywood makes getting to Southern California easier than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said about the addition.

Elsewhere in California, Avelo will connect Central Oregon's Redmond Municipal Airport and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport starting on June 23. The flight will be offered twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, and will become the only airline to offer flights between Central Oregon and California Wine Country.

Flights to Sonoma County will start at just $34 each way. "Our Central Oregon Customers know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles and Palm Springs, now flying to California Wine Country is easier than ever—whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends," Levy said about the wine country route.

You can explore tickets for both new routes at AveloAir.com.