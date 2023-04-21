Avelo Airlines Adds 9 New Nonstop Destinations Across 5 States

Avelo Airlines is adding nine new nonstop routes out of Delaware, following a successful first three months in the area. Avelo will now connect the Wilmington, Delaware airport to 14 destinations. As part of the introduction of the new routes, one-way tickets will start at $29 for a short while.

"The strong demand we are generating out of the gate is a testament to the convenient, affordable, reliable and caring air service Avelo has introduced to the Delaware Valley," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "We are pleased with the enthusiastic reception Avelo has received since our airline took flight here in February. Based on this initial customer response to our first five Florida routes, we are excited to bring Wilmington these nine new routes to several of our most popular East Coast destinations."

Here are details on the nine new routes out of the Wilmington Airport. All new routes will begin between June 22 and 28, 2023.



To Charleston, South Carolina, twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets will start at $39 one way.

To Daytona Beach, Florida, twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets will start at $49 each way.

To Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina, twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets will start at $29 one way.

To Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Florida, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets will start at $49 one way.

To Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, three times weekly on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Tickets start at $39 one way.

To Nashville, Tennessee, twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $39 one way.

To Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets will start at $29 one way.

To Savannah, Georgia / Hilton Head, South Carolina twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets will start at $39 one way.

To Wilmington, North Carolina, twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets will start at $29 one way.



The nine new routes will join existing service to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, and West Palm Beach. You can explore routes and book fares at AveloAir.com.