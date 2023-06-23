Avelo Just Launched Major Flight Deals to Celebrate Its Newest Hub

Las Vegas is now even more connected with the rest of the US, courtesy of Avelo Airlines.

The low-cost carrier just made Las Vegas its newest base, and to celebrate the achievement, it is hosting a flash sale with fares as low as $49 connecting Las Vegas and five other destinations. These include:

Bend/Redmond, Oregon - flights starting from $49

Eureka/Arcata, California - flights starting from $49

Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California - flights starting from $49

Brownsville, Texas - flights starting from $69

Dubuque, Iowa - flights starting from $69

Four of these destinations are new nonstop routes for Avelo, which has offered a flight from Las Vegas to Santa Rosa since 2021.

In order to snag the deal, you gotta move your mouse pretty quickly. The promo is available until July 4, and it is valid for travel through October 31, 2023. The good news is that the fare you see is likely the one you'll pay, as government fees as well as taxes are already included in the price. However, extras such as carry-ons and checked bags will require you to pay an additional cost.

"We are excited about the exclusive nonstop access to Vegas Avelo's new base will offer our Customers from these five communities and more in the future," Andrew Levy, Avelo's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo's affordability, convenience and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever. The new flights, destinations and jobs our new base will enable is a winning hand for Las Vegas, Avelo and, most importantly, our customers."