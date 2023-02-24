This Budget Airline Introduced 3 New Routes Starting at $49 Each Way

Avelo Airlines is adding three new routes to its service, and all will start with a very low introductory fare. These cheap flights will start at $49 each way and bring the total number of destinations that the low-cost airline serves to 35 in the US.

The new routes will connect Avelo travelers with Brownsville-South Padre Island, Texas; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The flights connecting to the new Texas and Colorado destinations will be based out of the Hollywood-Burbank Airport in Los Angeles.

"Avelo is growing again. The addition of these three new destinations and four new exclusive nonstop routes exemplifies our commitment to bringing affordable, convenient and reliable air service to unserved and underserved communities across the country," Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement shared with Thrillist.

The Burbank-Colorado Springs service will begin on May 3 and operate on Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays. The Burbank-Brownsville route will begin on May 17, with flights running on Wednesdays and Saturdays. One-way fares to Colorado from Burbank start at $49, and one-way fares to Brownsville from Burbank start at $89.

From Orlando International Airport, Avelo will now service Brownsville and Charlottesville Albemarle Airport in Virginia. The Orlando-Brownsville route will begin on May 17 twice weekly, with one-way fares starting at $69. The Orlando-Charlottesville route will begin on May 3 twice weekly, with flights starting at $49.

In order to secure these low price deals, you must book your travel on AveloAir.com before March 2, 2023, and travel must occur before September 6, 2023. For travel between Orlando and Charlottesville, you must book travel by February 28 to secure the introductory fare. This ticket price only covers the fare and includes taxes and fees—seat selection, carry-ons, and checked luggage can incur additional fees.