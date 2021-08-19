A New Budget Airline Is Expanding Its Super-Cheap Flights to the East Coast

Flying to Florida will soon be much cheaper for East Coasters.

Low fares are arriving to routes across the region thanks to Avelo Airlines, a start-up budget airline that offers cheap flights to several different destinations across the US, primarily on the West Coast. But starting on November 3, Avelo will be expanding its service to offer four new routes to Florida with one-way tickets starting at $59 from the Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut.

The first flights will be to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay, and Fort Myers, and they will be the first-ever nonstop flights offered from Connecticut to Florida. Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy told Business Insider that the company is hoping to serve customers who don’t want to make the journey to New York City to catch direct flights.