A New Budget Airline Is Expanding Its Super-Cheap Flights to the East Coast
Cheaper flights are arriving on additional routes across the country.
Flying to Florida will soon be much cheaper for East Coasters.
Low fares are arriving to routes across the region thanks to Avelo Airlines, a start-up budget airline that offers cheap flights to several different destinations across the US, primarily on the West Coast. But starting on November 3, Avelo will be expanding its service to offer four new routes to Florida with one-way tickets starting at $59 from the Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut.
The first flights will be to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay, and Fort Myers, and they will be the first-ever nonstop flights offered from Connecticut to Florida. Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy told Business Insider that the company is hoping to serve customers who don’t want to make the journey to New York City to catch direct flights.
Avelo Airlines acquired two Boeing 737-800s from Southwest Airlines, and plans on adding more planes to its fleet throughout 2022 to serve these new routes. The company has invested $1.2 million into modernizing the planes to ensure they are fit for service.
"We're going to build our market and we're going to do a great job of taking care of our customers and delivering a great low fare," Levy said. With that in mind, don’t expect many frills. Like most budget carriers, this one won’t offer much in the way of complimentary treats. But for flights starting at $59, there’s not much else we need.