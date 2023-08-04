This Airline Just Slashed All Its September Flights to 50% Off

If you missed out on the summer travel craze that might turn out to be a bit of a blessing on your wallet. Especially now that Avelo Airlines has just announced its fall flight sale. The budget airline is offering 50% off all flights in the month of September.

The airline serves 47 destinations in 25 states and Puerto Rico, offering no shortage of options for a quick early fall getaway. The flights must be booked by August 8, the travel dates must be between September 1 and September 30, 2023. To get the deal, use the promo code Sept50 when you begin your search for flights through AveloAir.com.

The discounts will be applicable to round trip and one-way bookings.

"Enjoying a family vacation or long weekend getaway in the fall is now more affordable than ever," CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo’s popular destinations easier than 50% off our already very low fares. With dozens of beautiful and relaxing destinations to choose from, September is the perfect time to explore somewhere new or revisit a familiar favorite."