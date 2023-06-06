This Airline Just Launched $19 Flights to Popular Tourist Spots

Summer travel has just begun and so have the many promotions, deals, and new initiatives that make it more fun and, most importantly, more affordable.

To celebrate the warmer season upon us, Avelo Airlines just launched a flash sale with $19 one-way flights to eight popular destinations, including Charleston, South Carolina; Daytona Beach, Florida; Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

And get this, all these routes share the same departing airport, namely that of Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Wilmington, Delaware, which is the convenient, affordable alternative to Philadelphia International Airport, and it is located just a short drive south of Philly.

The flights, in an irresistible Avelo fashion, are all nonstop, and the promo is available for travel between June 22 (when the eight new routes effectively launch) and July 31, 2023. In order to snag the deal, though, you have to act fast, and book by Thursday, June 8.

"Taking a family vacation or long weekend getaway this summer is now more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo's popular summer destinations easier than an irresistible $19 fare. We are excited for these new routes to take flight later this month and are very encouraged by the continued Customer enthusiasm we are seeing at ILG. The momentum we are experiencing here is a strong testament to the convenient, affordable and reliable alternative Avelo offers travelers from across Philly and the greater Delaware Valley region."

For more information and to grab your flights, you can visit Avelo's website.