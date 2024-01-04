This Airline Will Give You $100 if You Give Them a Try

It might be time to switch up your airline game—and we have a good reason for you to do so.

Avelo Airlines, the low-cost carrier, just launched a new promotion for anyone who's a first-time Avelo flier. If that's you, and you book a roundtrip flight with the airline (for travel until April 30) by January 8 at 11:59 pm, you'll receive $100 in travel credits with Avelo.

Snagging the free money (literally!) is simple. Enter the promo code "TRYUS" before searching for a ticket on Avelo's website and then just book any roundtrip flight with the airline by the aforementioned dates. Within four weeks of your completed trip (not of your booking!) you'll receive your travel credits, which will remain valid for one year.

And how do they know if you're a first-time Avelo flier, you ask? Well, according to the airline, they'll figure that out by a combination of factors, including first and last name, date of birth, and gender.

It is important to note, though, that eligible fliers will need to be 18 on the first day of travel in order to receive their $100 in travel credits. Additionally, if one single reservation is made for a group of, say, four first-time Avelo travelers, your party won't receive $400. The cap is a maximum of $100 per reservation, and it will be associated with the primary traveler whose name figures in the reservation.

For more information and to book a trip to redeem your credits, you can visit Avelo's website.