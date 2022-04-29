This Airline Just Launched New Summer Flights for as Low as $39

We get it if the mere phrase "summer flights" sends shivers down your spine. Revenge travel has sent fares soaring for the warmer months—on most airlines, that is.

Budget-friendly carrier Avelo, which launched just last year out of Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles and has since expanded to the east coast, is adding new routes from Orlando International Airport that won't break the bank, Travel + Leisure reports.

Avelo is launching at least 10 nonstop routes from the "Theme Park Capital of the World" by the end of 2022, starting with flights to Charleston by June 30 that'll run you as little as $39 for a one-way. Additional flights will include trips from Orlando to Wilmington, North Carolina, for $49 beginning July 1 and fares to Washington DC beginning June 30 for $59.

"Avelo is poised for continued growth as we add more planes, more [crew members], more destinations, and more bases—including our new base in Orlando," Chairman and CEO of Avelo Andrew Levy said in a statement. "I'm very appreciative of the warm reception The Sunshine State has greeted Avelo since we began flying here last November. I'm looking forward to the positive economic and community impact Avelo will make in Orlando and across Florida as we increase our investment here in the years ahead."

The airline is also adding to its fleet with two Boeing Next-Generation 737s, which will debut in Orlando this summer, with more expected to join by the end of 2022.