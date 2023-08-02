Avelo Airlines Just Announced Its First Flights to Puerto Rico

Now you have yet another way to fly to Puerto Rico, and it's a cheap one, too.

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost carrier, just announced that it is launching a new route connecting New Haven, Connecticut to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The new service will mark the airline's first-ever route outside of continental US, and it is scheduled to start as early as November 15.

Travelers looking to head over to the island will also benefit from introductory fares if they book early enough. Right now, tickets start at $99 one-way, and passengers will be able to choose from two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For now, it is still unclear whether Avelo will launch new service connecting other US cities to San Juan, The Points Guy reports.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit Avelo's website.