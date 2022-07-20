Avelo Airlines Is Offering Up to 65% Off Flights Right Now

Budget airline Avelo is offering significant discounts on flights right now. You can save up to 65% on flights booked directly through the airline's website for dates between now and November. You'll need to book fast because this sale ends on July 20 at 11:59 pm ET.

With travel booked between now and July 31, you can save 50% off your flight with the code FLYWNOW. Between August 1 and 31, you can save 50% off flights with the code FLYSOON. And for flights booked between September 1 and November 9, you can get 65% off flights with the code FLYLATER. Theoretically, if you wanted to go on trips every month between now and November, you could, and you would pay less than what you usually would for your fare.