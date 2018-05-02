That Crazy ‘Infinity War’ Ending Is a Meme Now and Everything Will Be Okay

Beware! Significant spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below. The meme spoils the film's ending.
It's been days since Avengers: Infinity War arrived, but people are still coping with intense emotions brought about by the film's closing moments. Whether or not you think the finale is truly final, it brought about gasps and accusations that someone was chopping onions in the theater.
Thankfully, the first stage of grief is memes and Twitter has them. Some people have been sharing spoiler-rich memes of people turning to dust and floating off into the air. To make it all the more gut-wrenching, the meme uses the (potentially) final words of Peter Parker as he fell into Tony Stark's arms, "Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good." Poof. Space dust.
The Disappearing Avengers meme is a good way to begin processing your superhero-based emotions before the next chapter of the film arrives in 2019. (The Avengers installment of "Mean Tweets" is also quite cathartic.)
Some versions of the meme recreate famous deaths from the end of other shows and movies. There are definitely some Walking Dead ones primed to ruin your plans of finally catching up on what's happening in Zombie-town.
The meme even took the time to crawl inside itself and bring it all back to Spider-Man.
Nothing has officially happened on Twitter unless Kanye is involved.
Now that you're through the first stage of grief, maybe you can let This Is Us fans know they can borrow the meme to make some crock pots disappear.
