The One Thing That's Not More Expensive Right Now Is Travel

While the overall prices are only down by one point, certain sectors of the travel industry are down even more. The cost of car rentals in 2024 are down 14.1% compared to January 2023, and airfare is down 6.4%. Overall, airfare prices have dropped 3% compared to January 2020.

Listen, debt, food, and rent might be dropping a cartoon anvil on most US budgets right now, but thankfully, there is one part of life that is not getting more expensive. According to NerdWallet’s new Travel Price Index the overall cost of travel is down 1% in January 2024 compared to the same time in 2023.

Once you get to your destination, the cost of everything isn’t likely to be cheaper, however. The cost of entertainment is up 5.2%, dining out is up 5.1%, and hotels and motels are up 0.7%, compared to January 2023. Since 2020, the average price of hotels has dramatically increased, jumping more than 17% by January 2024.

Looking ahead, it's likely we will continue to see this trend of lower travel costs continue into 2024. In data shared by Kayak, overall airfare prices are down by 3% for the month of March, compared to March 2023. And for April, prices are even lower. Average April airfare is down by 8% in 2024, compared to April 2023.

So, while you’ll want to keep getting crafty in regards to booking your accommodations (camping is on the rise), you can at least rest a little easier knowing that booking your next flight isn’t likely to be as expensive as it was last year.

For other tips on how to save money on travel in 2024, check out Thrillist’s complete guide.