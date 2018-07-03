This Chart Compares the Average Rents in Over 500 Cities Around the World

The thing about rent is that no matter where you live in the world, you can't escape paying it. Like taxes and a slower metabolism, it's just one of the pesky realities of adulthood. However, that's not to say that living in, say, Akron is even remotely as expensive as living in Hong Kong, but it's all relative, really.
And if you've ever wondered just how different your living situation might be if you moved somewhere else, you're going to want to check out this fascinating new chart that ranks the average rental prices in 540 cities around the world from lowest to highest.
Is it just us, or does Greece seem like the place to be?
Compiled by Reddit user kylekun513, the visualization charts out global cities by how much the average rent is there, and tiers them by group in $50 increments. In essence, it reveals where it's possible to get a place for as little as $100 per month, where you'd likely be forking over upwards of $3,500, and how surprisingly comparable things are for cities in between that you'd otherwise never consider alike in any way. The names of the cities are also color-coded by continent so you can easily know where it's located on the globe (click on the image above for a zoomed in view).
To figure this all out, kylekun513 sourced data from Numbeo's cost of living index, specifically looking at the "rent index" of each city, which is an estimation of the average price of renting in each place. It's also worth noting that there's no particular distinction when it comes to "city" and that -- since these rental figures are averages -- it's likely you'd be able to find significantly cheaper and more expensive digs in each place, depending on the neighborhood you're looking at.
Still, the compendium is an interesting look at how wildly disparate rental prices are depending on location. On the low end of the spectrum, you have a place like Valenzuela, Philippines where roughly $100 a month will secure you your own apartment. On the other end of things, it costs over $3,000 a month to do the same in places like Manhattan and San Francisco. It's also quite enlightening to realize that average rents are about the same in Oklahoma City as they are in Bangkok (same goes for Fort Wayne, Indiana and Rio De Janeiro, among many others).
If all the numbers have you feeling like you're getting a bum deal wherever you are, just remember you don't necessarily have to leave the country to find an affordable place to call your own.
h/t Digg
