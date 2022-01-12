Check Out These New Flights from the U.S. to Colombia, Some Are Only $49

Pack your bags for Colombia! South American airline Avianca is adding two new routes between two major cities in the US and Colombia.

Starting on March 27, Avianca will offer nonstop service between New York-JFK and Cartagena, Colombia. This is good news for anyone bummed about JetBlue's recent cuts in service to Cartagena from Newark. It provides a regional option to the same destination, with daily departures.

The other new route will begin on March 29 and is between Orlando, Florida and Medellin, Colombia. Flights will depart from Orlando on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Both new routes are part of Avianca's expanded service to North America, adding a total of 50 routes by 2025. In another bid to increase service, Avianca is also resuming its route from Miami and Cartagena starting on March 27.

Now is an excellent time to book with the airline, no matter where you want to go in South America. The Star Alliance carrier currently has its Red Sale, featuring international flights as low as $49. The sale ends on January 16 and includes routes between New York and San Salvador, Miami to Medellin, and Los Angeles to Guatemala City.

Head to Avianca's website to explore the new routes and the sale.