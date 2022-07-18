There’s a New Direct Flight from Washington, D.C. to Costa Rica

It will now be even easier for people in Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas to get to Costa Rica . Colombia-based airline Avianca is offering direct flights between Dulles International Airport and Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José, Costa Rica. According to The Points Guy , the first flight on this new route departed on July 16.

There will be four weekly flights between the locations. Flights to Costa Rica will depart in the early hours of Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flights back to Washington, D.C. will run in the evening hours on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

This new route is the fourth that Avianca has added to Dulles. There are also routes to Bogotá, Guatemala City, and San Salvador.

Searching on the Avianca website, one-way flights from Washington, D.C. to Costa Rica can be found starting at less than $200 as early as late August. For those of you considering Costa Rica’s digital nomad visa, this may be your chance to save on your flight to your new remote work destination.