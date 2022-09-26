Aviation Gin Is Opening Its First Distillery in This Popular Pacific Northwest City

Blake Lively is to Betty Buzz as her husband Ryan Reynolds is to Aviation Gin. Hollywood's favorite power couple is already single-handedly overtaking the beverage industry, but now, the Deadpool actor is bringing his award-winning gin (it snagged a 97-point rating from Wine Enthusiast Magazine) beyond the liquor store shelves.

Aviation Gin opened its first-ever distillery in Portland, Oregon, which is also Reynolds's hometown. The nearly 33,000-square foot space includes an intimate tasting room, draft cocktail bar, and gift shop. Visitors can even sneak a peak at Reynolds' office-slash-escape room. Seriously, it doubles as an interactive puzzle experience.

"About three years ago, we set out to create a one-of-a-kind distillery and tasting experience to give people the opportunity to get a look at how we make the world's greatest spirit Aviation American Gin, that is. We're thrilled to announce that the Aviation American Gin Distillery is officially open for business in Portland, Oregon and everyone (21 years and older) is welcome," Co-owner Ryan Reynolds said in the press release. "If a grown-up theme park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, it would be this gin factory."