Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars Are Real and Yes, This Is Real Life

The year is 2018. Everything is... well... [gestures broadly]. And now avocado toast chocolate bars exist, which makes a lot of sense.
Compartés Chocolatier has launched the beautifully designed bars featuring hand-drawn avocados and a rich light green color. Concocted by chocolatier Jonathan Grahm at Compartés Los Angeles headquarters, the company calls it "an avocado enthusiast’s dream."
Like many other Compartés bars (donuts and coffee!), these bars feature the titular food smashed into the chocolate. The bar contains actual avocado, crunchy pieces of bread, and sea salt blended into white chocolate. It's not just a clever title, it has all the avocado toast components inside.
Nonetheless, the bar falls into that strange world of avocado-themed items aimed at millennials because everyone still likes to pretend that only millennials eat avocados. They're all weird avocado vampires who would kill their friends and abandon their families for just one taste of that sweet avocado meat. (As long as they can take a quick picture for Instagram before anyone sullies its photogenic perfection.)
But if that actually defines you or you agree that these look surprisingly great, you should order soon. The bars are only available for a limited time and cost one mortgage payment $9.95.
