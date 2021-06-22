I Tried the Viral Avocado-Freezing Hack That'll Save Them from Going Bad

I have tried near every trick in the playbook to keep my avocados ripe beyond their average shelf life—and don't even get me started on the task of preserving just a half. So I was intrigued when I saw a Daily Mail article purporting that some genius internet folks cracked the code for saving these finicky fruits from an untimely fate in the trash can.

According to the outlet, the solution is a whole lot simpler than you might think, too. All you need is a freezer, really. Thus I decided to put the trick to the test myself, in the name of service journalism, of course.

While you can go about it a few ways, here's how I tackled the hack based on the Daily Mail's instructions, as well as user comments: First, I sprayed some avocado oil on a plate to prevent unnecessary sticking, then I cracked open my avo, tossed the pit (yes, really), and sliced it up before sprinkling it with a little lemon juice to prevent browning.