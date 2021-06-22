I Tried the Viral Avocado-Freezing Hack That'll Save Them from Going Bad
And it works! You can have perfectly ripe avocados whenever the craving hits.
I have tried near every trick in the playbook to keep my avocados ripe beyond their average shelf life—and don't even get me started on the task of preserving just a half. So I was intrigued when I saw a Daily Mail article purporting that some genius internet folks cracked the code for saving these finicky fruits from an untimely fate in the trash can.
According to the outlet, the solution is a whole lot simpler than you might think, too. All you need is a freezer, really. Thus I decided to put the trick to the test myself, in the name of service journalism, of course.
While you can go about it a few ways, here's how I tackled the hack based on the Daily Mail's instructions, as well as user comments: First, I sprayed some avocado oil on a plate to prevent unnecessary sticking, then I cracked open my avo, tossed the pit (yes, really), and sliced it up before sprinkling it with a little lemon juice to prevent browning.
I then tossed it all in the freezer, avocado oil-doused plate included, waited an hour for the avocado to firm up, before transferring it all into a Tupperware container.
Just excuse the terrible lighting and disorganized freezer, it's called living in New York City.
The next day, once that avo toast craving hit, I pulled the slices out of their Tupperware to defrost.
The slices looked as fresh as when I put them in the freezer! While the Daily Mail said to wait about 30 minutes for the avocado to thaw, mine took about an hour before the slices were ready for mashing.
The avocado tasted just like a fresh avo would—with the exception of that hint of lemon from the freezing process, but I may have just been a bit overzealous with my citrus.
My final review? This is a game-changer, and one I fully plan on adopting from here on out. It preserves those half-eaten avos, but also keeps your whole fruits fresh for longer, allowing you to have a perfectly ripe avocado whenever you please.
Going on a trip? Bought avocados too far in advance of your next guacamole-required shindig? This is your answer. It really wasn't all that much extra effort either. In fact, it sort of saved me some trouble on the backend. Once defrosted, I just mashed it up and tossed it on my toast.