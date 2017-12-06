This Woman Randomly Found an Avocado Bigger Than Your Entire Head

There are things we know about avocados that are basically unquestionable. They are green, have a pit in the middle, and are responsible for millennials not being able to afford homes. But one lady in Hawaii managed to uncover a hidden truth about avocados: they can grow bigger than an average human-sized head. Or small dog. And most cats.
Pamela Wang, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii was enjoying a stroll when she happened upon a 5 pound avocado, just laying there, all big and stuff. According to USA Today, she's contacted the people at Guinness World Records, to see if the wayward fruit qualifies as the biggest avocado ever recorded. The record keepers don't keep tabs on avocado size as a category, but Guinness' winner for heaviest avocado was a 4 pound specimen discovered in 2009. These means Wang's discovery could very well be historic, at least in terms of produce encountered on the street.
After she found the thing, Wang, who is something of an avo-connoisseur, took the oversized fruit to Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers. Love helped weigh the avocado, which noted 5.23 pounds. A man who has seen many big avocados, Love was skeptical about whether the fruit would make history, but nonetheless concurred that it's very big:
“I’ve seen (avocados) longer and I’ve seen them fatter, but not both... I think people have other ones that they don’t weigh, but I think this one, it was way up there," he told the paper.
Wang will hear back from Guinness World Records in about two months, and she should pray that the avocado doesn't fall into the wrong hands. After all, it could fall victim to the sinister plans of some bearded bohemian who will invariably use it as a mechanism to sip lattes. But that's another story.
