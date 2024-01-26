There's Now a Booking Tool to Filter Out Flights on Boeing 737 Max 9s

Roughly 20 days after the disastrous Alaska Airlines incident that saw an airplane door fall off mid-flight, travel platforms are making adjustments to allow customers some peace of mind when booking their next trip.

The now-infamous Alaska Airlines flight saw a Boeing 737 Max 9 as the protagonist, and since then, all planes with the same make and model have been grounded. However, Boeing 737 Max 8 are still flying, and Kayak, the flight aggregation website, is now allowing prospective passengers to filter out all flights set to take place on either a Boeing 737 Max 9 or a Boeing 737 Max 8, as 404 Media is reporting.

The new offering on the platform is building on an already existing feature. Kayak representatives told the outlet that it rolled out its plane filter option back in 2019, but that after noticing a 15% increase in customers filtering out Boeing 737 Max flights in response to the incident, it decided to make the option even more specific by entering two separate check boxes, one for Boeing 737 Max 9 and one for Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

Other travel websites are reportedly thinking about making similar changes. A Booking.com spokesperson told Thrillist in an email that the company is currently "exploring this option with the team," but that there are no further updates at this time. Thrillist also reached out to Expedia—which currently does not provide an aircraft filter feature on its website—for comment and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines was reportedly set to return its Max 9 planes to service on Friday afternoon, while United Airlines will be doing the same on Saturday.