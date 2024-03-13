You Can Avoid Flying on Boeing Airplanes with This New Booking Tool

Boeing airplanes are getting a worse reputation every single day. There are planes tipping over on runways, dropping suddenly in the sky, and losing wheels and doors while in-flight. It has gotten so bad that it has changed the way people fly; in recent studies travelers have reported changing their seat and checking what kind of aircraft they will be flying on due to the recent Boeing news. The plane most people are trying to avoid is the Boeing 737 Max 9, which is currently the subject of federal investigations.

Now, there's a new way to avoid flying on the Max 9, courtesy of booking platform Alternative Airlines. The platform has an entire page dedicated to avoiding Boeing 737 Max 9s, including a list of carriers that don't have any in their fleet. The platform was just the subject of a viral tweet that received over 34,000 likes.

"At Alternative Airlines, we make it easy to see which type of plane is being used for each flight when you're buying your flight," the website states. "This means that you can easily avoid any flight that is being operated with the Boeing 737 MAX."

To find this information, follow these steps:

1. Search for flights on the platform.

2. Once you've found a flight you're interested in, click the details button.

3. This area will list which kind of plane the carrier will be operating for your flight.

This will allow you to avoid booking flights on the Boeing 737 Max, or any other aircraft model you're looking to avoid. For example, if I'm looking for a flight between New York and LA, I can see that if I select a United flight for the trip, I'll be flying on a Boeing 757-200. If I fly with American Airlines, I'll be flying on an Airbus A320.