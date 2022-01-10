Counterfeit Whiskey Is on the Rise & Here's How to Spot It

Expensive booze is excellent to sip on and even better to receive as a gift to keep around the house. It beats the cheap stuff, especially the next day. The trick is to be sure that the expensive bottle you're sipping from is really what it claims to be, as scammers have been targeting the American whiskey market, bamboozling whiskey lovers.

According to The New York Times, counterfeit booze has been a problem for some time. However, a new report from the newspaper suggests that in 2021 the pandemic and increased demand for alcohol created the perfect storm for scammers. One of the most significant issues? Flexing for the 'gram.

"Part of the problem is the culture I see around bourbon, where it is about bragging rights and being able to Instagram a bottle you just bought," Adam Herz, whiskey collector, and counterfeit bottle expert, said.

Another issue is that no one wants to admit they had the wool pulled over their eyes. Scammers are relatively confident they won't get caught because folks are generally too embarrassed to report these sketchy transactions to authorities.

There are ways to spot fakes, but it's certainly not easy. According to Science.org, the best way to detect a fake bottle of whiskey is with a master distiller or chemist. If you aren't one or both of those and don't know someone who is, there are other ways. A group of German researchers found fluorescent dyes that can compare different drinks. The dyes give off different colors depending on the makeup of a drink. By using this testing method, the team was able to classify 33 different whiskeys. It can't definitively ID a whiskey brand, but it can pick out a known type from a shady sample you might get sold.

Other than that, the best way to avoid being scammed is to do your research when making these purchases or just stay out of the expensive booze game.