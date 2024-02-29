How to Avoid Getting Sick on Your Next Cruise

When a Norwegian Cruise Line ship began reporting possible cases of a cholera outbreak earlier this month, the ship and its more than 3,000 passengers were swiftly isolated off the coast of Mauritius for a full day. The mystery illness that was circulating on the ship that was causing vomiting and diarrhea was ultimately determined not to be cholera, and passengers were finally allowed to disembark from the ship on Tuesday, after undergoing a health screening. The illness that was afflicting the 15 passengers which caused the concern in the first place was ascertained to be gastroenteritis, also known as the stomach flu.

Still, to hear of yet another mass illness incident aboard a cruise ship in just February alone—a similar case of gastroenteritis broke out aboard the Queen Victoria ship during a voyage between San Francisco and Hawaii, affecting 160 passengers on February 7—is incredibly alarming.

Even as cruising returns to pre-pandemic levels of popularity, it hasn’t changed one of the biggest issues with the method of travel: It is a very, very easy place to get sick. So how does that happen? We spoke with experts to get a better understanding of how illnesses spread on cruise ships, and how you can protect yourself on your next vacation.

Why do illnesses spread on cruise ships?

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the founding director of Boston University's Center on Emerging Infectious Diseases and a former senior policy advisor for global COVID-19 response for the White House COVID-19 Response Team, says we can credit much of the ease with which illness spreads on cruise ships to their design.

"It's a congested, crowded space where there is use of common water sources and food sources, food is being prepared, everybody's sharing, and people are there for a long period of time," Bhadelia explained, in an interview with Thrillist. "If somebody is sick, they're more likely to have manifested the disease, potentially have transmitted it to others."

The industry operates under rigid guidelines put in place by regulatory bodies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to counteract potential transmission, including protocols for disinfection and proper food and water source handling. But even with these protections in place, all of the factors that make a cruise a cruise increase the likelihood of disease transmission.

Another factor to consider? While outbreaks are commonly reported on cruise ships, that might have to do with those stricter guidelines. "Health officials track illness on cruise ships," a CDC representative told Thrillist. "So, outbreaks are found and reported more quickly on a cruise ship than on land."

What are the most common illnesses on cruises?

Taking a look at recent news and considering the illnesses that have caused ships to be isolated or quarantined in recent years—like the now infamous Princess Diamond cruise ship incident from 2020—it is not too surprising that respiratory and gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses are the most common illnesses that surface on these ships.

"Respiratory illnesses and GI illnesses are the two illnesses that sort of manifest the most commonly on ships, partly because of that shared air and shared water and food sources as well as people touching the same surfaces over and over again," Bhadelia explained.

The most common of these GI illnesses? Norovirus. "It's so highly transmissible," Bhadelia continued. The symptoms for norovirus are stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea, according to the CDC. It's also a common illness off ships as well; the CDC reports that there are between 19 and 21 million cases of the virus each year.

How can an illness on a ship be a 'mystery?'

One of the headline-catching details of the recent isolation of the Norwegian Cruise Line ship off the coast of Mauritius was that the illness causing passengers to get sick was initially unknown. But the mystery of an unknown illness in situations like these is much less likely to be traced back to some new or rare disease. It's more likely due to the fact that the symptoms of the illness don't narrow down possible diagnoses.

"Symptoms can be common among different pathogens," a CDC representative explained to Thrillist via email. "Lab testing can provide information on the pathogen-causing illness. Sometimes the cause of an outbreak is left unsolved, for example if samples are not available for lab testing."

How can you protect yourself from getting sick on a cruise?

So much of illness prevention is the same, whether you're sailing the high seas or have yourself firmly planted ashore.

"First and foremost, it's a personal sort of assessment of risk," Bhadelia explained. "I think that if you are immunocompromised, if you are somebody who you might have a more severe disease course, if you are infected with infectious diseases, it's something you should discuss with your doctor before embarking on a trip."

Then, after making that assessment, you should take the following precautions:

1. Consider the environment

"It's always good to know what the practices of the cruise company are," Bhadelia said. Knowing the company's approach to sanitation, hygiene, food handling, and water handling can give you a better understanding of risk factors. Are there updated water and air filtration systems onboard? When have the waste management systems been updated? You can find all this information by researching the ship you'll be on. Larger companies, like Norwegian and Princess, tend to have very intricate systems in place to address these issues. If you don't feel confident in the cruise provider's systems, you may want to consider traveling with a different company.

2. Ensure you have a clean water source

Cholera, which is a tropical disease that was initially feared to be the cause of passengers' illnesses in the panic aboard the Norwegian vessel, can be transmitted via water. It is not the only waterborne illness to be wary of—diarrhea and E.coli infections are two other common illnesses that can start with your source of water. "Bottled water might be a better choice on ships than potentially drinking water that might be from the fountain," Bhadelia said.

3. Practice good hygiene

By now, everyone should have perfected the art of properly washing their hands. If not, now is certainly the time to start, whether you're sailing around the world or walking to your living room. Good hygiene includes washing your hands after using the restroom or blowing your nose—but also after touching common surfaces such as door handles. Bhadelia also advises wiping down common surfaces when you can.

4. Wear a mask, at least in crowded areas

Long before COVID entered our lexicon, masking to prevent the spread of respiratory infections was common practice all over the world. In the years since the pandemic began, there has been increased public awareness around the efficacy of masking to prevent the spread of illness and to protect yourself from infection.

"One thing that I actually have started to do much more after the onset of the COVID pandemic is that if it's super crowded, and I see that there might be a lot of sick people I put on a mask," Bhadelia said. "Again, it's a personal risk assessment. It's not something everybody may want to do, but if you're vulnerable, if you're immunocompromised, that might be something you definitely may want to consider. Particularly indoors in large groups."

Is it possible to eliminate the risk of getting sick on a cruise ship?

It’s not really possible to eliminate the risk of getting sick anywhere on Earth, unfortunately. Bhadelia pointed out that one factor that is hard to completely control for, especially on a cruise, is your food source.

"One of the ways gastrointestinal illnesses are spread is when the person who is cooking might be shedding the bacteria or the virus without realizing it," Bhadelia said. "And so that's going to be hard to avoid if you're eating the meals."

Instead, follow the tips above and check out the CDC's tips for healthy cruising before your next journey to reduce your likelihood of ending your vacation in the infirmary.