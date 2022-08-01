Why You Should Avoid Visiting the World's Tallest Tree at Redwood National Park

California's redwood trees are an international tourist destination, but you may want to cross seeing the world's (current) tallest tree off your bucket list for now.

Redwood National Park recently released a statement urging all visitors not to hike to a tree nicknamed Hyperion, which holds a Guinness World Record as the world's tallest tree. The reason? Hyperion doesn't have an official trail leading to it, and visitors' attempts to bushwhack their way to its base have led to significant environmental degradation. Those caught in the area, which is closed to visitors, can face a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.

Hyperion is centuries old but has drawn more and more visitors since its discovery by naturalists in 2006. It measures 380 feet tall and is named after a titan from Greek mythology. Park officials have seen an increase in trash, human waste, soil compaction, and trampling of undergrowth as more people have tried to view the tree.

As the park notes, official trails offer superior views of trees that are of similar stature to Hyperion. "A view of Hyperion doesn't match its hype," the statement reads. "Hyperion's trunk is small in comparison to many other old-growth redwood trees and its height cannot be observed from the ground. Please remember that flying drones and climbing redwoods is illegal, violators have and will be cited. There are hundreds of trees on designated trails that are more impressive to view from the tree's base."

