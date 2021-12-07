A&W Calls Attention to National Employee Shortage with New 'Anti-Celebrity Meals'

Celebrities collaborating with fast food brands isn't anything new. Over the past year, we've seen Mcdonald's partner with BTS and Saweetie, Popeyes with Megan Thee Stallion, and Justin Bieber with Tim Hortons. Before that, Travis Scott's collaboration with Mcdonald's led to pure pandemonium. Now, A&W is daring to be different with its "Anti-Celebrity Meals."

Unfortunately, the meals aren't edible. Instead, they're part of a new marketing campaign that puts A&W employees at the forefront over celebrities or influencers. A representative from the cheese curd-loving company told Thrillist that its focus is to "celebrate the true stars of A&W and those are the real-life employees."

In the new ads, which are all over A&W's social media, you can see four A&W employees, all of which are based in Central Kentucky stores. They are the "locally sourced celebrities" in the campaign, photographed and juxtaposed with other fast food chains' celebrity campaigns like Travis Scott, Saweetie, and J Balvin.