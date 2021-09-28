A&W Has a New, High-End Clothing Line Called 'Cheddar Weather'

For most, fall fashion requires layers, and brands are always happy to drop new digs to keep you warmer during the seasonal change. But we don't always expect fast food brands to do the same, let alone have high fashion fall collections. Fast food brands having merch isn't new by any means, but now, A&W is jumping in the ring with their own elevated take.

The California brand, known for its burgers and root beer, just dropped Cheddar Weather, a high-end collection of apparel and accessories. The 102-year-old franchise is rolling out the collection to celebrate the "real star of the season," the A&W Cheese Curds made from 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese.