A&W Forgives Your Lousy Math Skills, Brings Back Burger Bigger Than a Quarter Pounder

America loves a comeback story. Something about triumph in the wake of failure gets us going. A&W is here to feed that need with its new 3/9 Pound burger, which is the classic 1/3 Pound burger, rebranded. And, of course, there's a story behind this move.

In the 1980s, Mcdonald's shook up the fast food industry with its Quarter Pounder. In an attempt to compete, A&W released the 1/3 Pound Burger at the same price. It was a bigger burger for the same cost, and it seemed like a sure way to attract more customers. But, many people assumed that the Quarter Pounder was actually the larger burger. So there A&W was, with a larger burger that no one wanted.