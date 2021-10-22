A&W Forgives Your Lousy Math Skills, Brings Back Burger Bigger Than a Quarter Pounder
The 1/3 burger returns as the 3/9 burger to clear things up.
America loves a comeback story. Something about triumph in the wake of failure gets us going. A&W is here to feed that need with its new 3/9 Pound burger, which is the classic 1/3 Pound burger, rebranded. And, of course, there's a story behind this move.
In the 1980s, Mcdonald's shook up the fast food industry with its Quarter Pounder. In an attempt to compete, A&W released the 1/3 Pound Burger at the same price. It was a bigger burger for the same cost, and it seemed like a sure way to attract more customers. But, many people assumed that the Quarter Pounder was actually the larger burger. So there A&W was, with a larger burger that no one wanted.
Jump forward to today. The A&W 1/3 pound burger is being relaunched as the 3/9 burger, and the brand hopes that the unsimplified fraction will help customers realize that the A&W burger is the bigger and better value. The 3/9 Pound burger includes two 100% beef patties, two slices of American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo stuffed between two lightly toasted buns.
The burger can be purchased at participating A&W locations nationwide, but only while supplies last.
