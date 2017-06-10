This Dating Site Is for Conspiracy Theorists... or Is It?

There's an old maxim: There's someone for everyone. At some level, this is the driving concept behind intensely specific dating sites that home in on religion, or farmers, or people who want to flee America if Donald Trump is elected president. So, in some ways, a dating site for conspiracy theorists (some prefer conspiracy realists) is perfectly expected. Or is that what they want you to think?
Awake Dating is that site, bringing together people who identify as "awake." It's a common term in theorist communities that means the "awake" person is awake to the truth, or as COO Jarrod Fidden puts it, they're "one who has investigated and come to his or her own conclusions on a collection of topics and issues. And through this research and critical thinking, [s/he] has ‘woken’ from the fantastic false dream carefully crafted for the ‘consumer.'"
The goal? To help
his consumers "awake" single people "mingle and meet with people who share [their] 'socially inconvenient' understandings"
No matter what your interests are, meeting people is hard, and basically everyone hates the process of spending four hours with a stranger just to decide he/she is an asshole you never want to talk to again. That's especially true if one of your favorite topics of conversation is how the lizard people have infiltrated the government or how the masons run the earth and vaccinations are a part of their agenda.
When you sign up, the site offers a cornucopia of ideas you're awake to that will define your interests. They range from more tepid passions, like veganism and marijuana, to some more conspiratorial categories, like 9/11 truth-ing and the hollow earth theory.
Awake Dating seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole enterprise. The below video has the audio from a radio ad they put out with a funny jingle listing various conspiracies and a photo of a couple wearing tinfoil hats.
The site is currently running a crowdfunded campaign to build a dating site and a social network for like-minded "awake" individuals. The promo posits that it's a site for people who think, "Sleeple just don't understand you."
They don't. They really don't.
Or do they?