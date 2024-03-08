Away's Newest Luggage Line Is Tailor-Made for Music Fans

Music has completely permeated the travel space. First with travel trends and the lure of pop stars bringing US fans to foreign shores. Then, with TikTok-viral sing-along flights. Now, even your luggage can signal your commitment to sonic-driven adventures. Away's trippy new Soundwave Collection might remind you a bit of Tame Impala's Currents album cover—both have elements of line work that imply movement. Luigi Auricchio, Away's vice president of design, told Thrillist that the new collection was inspired by the power of music.

"Music has the unique ability to unlock our imaginations and curiosity through new emotions and old feelings, transforming into a love language at times or serving as a conversation with a stranger on the dance floor," Auricchio explained. "In this same way, travel opens us up to new experiences at every step of the journey."

Away's new luggage line is the latest entry in the rapidly growing trend of people traveling for music. There are the more obvious examples, like music lovers traveling to see Taylor Swift on the international legs of her Eras tour or trekking across continents in order to see a festival abroad. But "gig-tripping," the trend of travel for music, has an even broader reach. According to recent research by trip-planning platform TripIt, more than 56% of Americans plan on taking a trip for a music event in the future. Away is definitely clued in on music fans' growing commitment to commuting for tunes.