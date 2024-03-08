Away's Newest Luggage Line Is Tailor-Made for Music Fans
The just-launched Soundwave Collection has definite Tame Impala album cover vibes.
Music has completely permeated the travel space. First with travel trends and the lure of pop stars bringing US fans to foreign shores. Then, with TikTok-viral sing-along flights. Now, even your luggage can signal your commitment to sonic-driven adventures. Away's trippy new Soundwave Collection might remind you a bit of Tame Impala's Currents album cover—both have elements of line work that imply movement. Luigi Auricchio, Away's vice president of design, told Thrillist that the new collection was inspired by the power of music.
"Music has the unique ability to unlock our imaginations and curiosity through new emotions and old feelings, transforming into a love language at times or serving as a conversation with a stranger on the dance floor," Auricchio explained. "In this same way, travel opens us up to new experiences at every step of the journey."
Away's new luggage line is the latest entry in the rapidly growing trend of people traveling for music. There are the more obvious examples, like music lovers traveling to see Taylor Swift on the international legs of her Eras tour or trekking across continents in order to see a festival abroad. But "gig-tripping," the trend of travel for music, has an even broader reach. According to recent research by trip-planning platform TripIt, more than 56% of Americans plan on taking a trip for a music event in the future. Away is definitely clued in on music fans' growing commitment to commuting for tunes.
"Music and travel are inherently intertwined, shaping everything from in-flight ambience to destination choices dictated by music events," Auricchio told Thrillist. "Music speaks to our senses. It helps us to build memories the same way travel does, opening our mind to new horizons and possibilities. Whether it's curated playlists, festivals, or even a local show, we feel the anticipation in the same way as the anticipation of our next trip."
So how do you get your hands on some of this very vibe-y travel gear? The new luggage design launched on Thursday, and will be available as a limited edition collection, so if these wavy hardshells speak to you, you'll want to buy them soon. The design can be found on The Bigger Carry-On ($315) and The Medium ($365). Also available for purchase are The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) for $55, and The Luggage Tag & Charm Duo for $30.
"We saw an opportunity to deepen our connection with our existing community in a new way and further build upon it, joining those who share a passion for exploration and musical escape," Auricchio said.
So if you want to get your escape started while you're packing, before you even board your flight, you've now got luggage for that.
Looking for more travel tips?
Whether you need help sneaking weed onto a plane, finding an airport where you can sign up for PreCheck without an appointment, or making sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to when your flight is canceled, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for up-to-date travel hacks and all the travel news you need to help you plan your next big adventure.