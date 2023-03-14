Away Is Finally Adding This Popular Color to Its Luggage Line

Courtesy of Away

Colorful luggage is in this season. Gone are the days when the only piece of reliable luggage you can find comes in slate gray or black. Away, one of the most popular modern luggage companies, is joining in on the trend, with the re-release of a colorful colorway: Sky. The new Sky Flex collection will be available from Away starting March 14. The Sky colorway was first available in 2018, and 45,000 suitcases were sold in the first three months the luggage was available. Now, you'll be able to get the soft light blue color in the brand's four Flex sizes.

Away's Flex suitcases feature built-in zipper expansion, which gives an extra 2.25 inches of space for carry-ons and an extra 1.75 inches for checked bags. Like many popular luggage lines, the suitcases are built with a polycarbonate hard shell. The spinning wheels rotate a full 360 degrees and there is also a TSA-approved combination lock built in. The prices for the new collection are listed below: The Carry-On Flex: $325

The Bigger Carry-On Flex: $345

The Medium Flex: $395

The Large Flex: $425

For the truly committed monochromatic color-coordinator, a set of four of the Insider Packing Cubes in Sky will also be available, for $45. The new color is available now on AwayTravel.com.

