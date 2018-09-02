A Truck Full of Axe Body Spray Exploded & Of Course People Are Making Jokes About It

A semi-trailer loaded with Axe Body Spray caught fire in Belton, Texas on Friday. As the fire spread toward the cargo, the heat led to exploding cans of deodorant misting the interstate with the scent of sexual frustration.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The fire occupied the time of the Bell County Sheriff's Department from 3:39am until almost noon, per KCEN. It wasn't clear how the fire started. It was lucky no one was injured because exploding cans of pressurized boy spray make a real damn mess based on videos shared to Facebook by Becca Paige.
WOW Air Is Selling $69 Tickets to 8 European Cities
Photos of the Axe-ident reveal a street littered with charred, melted Axe cans. The Temple Daily Telegram reports the driver saw flames in his rearview mirror and was able to pull over to the side of the road. Then, with the help of others, he detached the trailer before the flames got too out of hand.
The paper also reports the fire was "throwing cans" of body spray into the streets and "drawing spectators who watched the roaring flames." Anytime an abundance of Axe is unleashed into the air it has a tendency to draw a crowd of curious, but fearful spectators.
It drew to the minds of many a famous (maybe infamous is more accurate) Axe commercial, which accurately portrays the unnecessary cloud Axe-lovers create when applying their favorite spray. The commercial, with the less-than-subtle tagline "spray more, get more," featured hundreds of scantily clad women running across the world to reach this man who was embalming himself in a boatload of Axe. You'll be shocked to discover that this commercial didn't play out in real life unless you count gawkers and firefighters being drawn to the scene.
Since there were no reported injuries, people couldn't resist the temptation to take a potshot at the most notable scent in a high school boy's locker room.
h/t Twitter Moments
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.