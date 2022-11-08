This Cruise Will Take You Around the World Over the Course of 155 Nights

If the headlines over the last month are any indication, the cruise industry is back in full force. From newly builtmega-ships to a line of luxury yachts and relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, cruise news has been popping off left and right. Now, one cruise line is making headlines for its audacious travel plans in 2025.

Luxury cruise line Azamara is providing prospective passengers the opportunity to travel around the world to 37 countries over the course of 155 nights, the company told Travel and Leisure. But, if you take this cruise you won't just be hopping from port to port, the itinerary also includes 46 late night or overnight stops so you can really get a feel for the place you're visiting.

The cruise will depart from San Diego and make stops in Hawaii, Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia to name a few. Your ticket also covers a few complimentary excursions and events, including a visit to the world's largest Buddhist temple, and a seat at an exclusive kickoff gala before you depart. Once your lengthy journey is done, you'll dock in the United Kingdom, and from there you'll have ample time to visit every spot you've seen on The Crown.

If the stacked itinerary isn't enough to entice you, maybe the onboard credit will, of which you'll receive $4,000 worth. To top it off you'll also receive $3,000 to cover shore excursions, a beverage package for two, roundtrip business class airfare and weekly laundry service.

Azamara will no longer require passengers to be vaccinated if their cruise starts and ends in the US as of December 1. For cruises that start and end in Europe, the company plans to drop its vaccine requirements in March of 2023. All other trips will require proof of vaccination and a booster shot.

Those wishing to make a reservation can do so here on November 10.