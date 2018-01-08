Entertainment

Aziz Ansari Celebrated His 'Master of None' Win at In-N-Out

By Published On 01/08/2018 By Published On 01/08/2018

As you may have heard, Aziz Ansari is a fan of food. Most of his standup covers it, and his beloved show, Master of None, obsesses over it. When Ansari won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy on Sunday night, it was for playing Dev, a man who really, really loves food. Appropriately, Ansari took time in his speech to thank the entire country of Italy "for all the amazing food we ate in Season 2." 

When it came time to celebrate his win, Ansari didn't ascend to one of those restaurants with waiters who say, "Very good, sir," even if you order chicken tenders. Instead, the acclaimed writer/actor/director cruised over to the Sunset Boulevard location of In-N-Out, because that's what champions do. He also visited that exact location when he and co-writer Lena Waithe won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in September, so it seems like this is becoming something of a tradition.

Noted "Big Bud" and co-star Eric Wareheim joined Ansari as you can see in the picture above. Ansari held the award, and Wareheim held a milkshake. You judge who had the better deal. 

h/t Eater

