Azore Airlines Is Launching New Nonstop Flights from the U.S. to Porto

Starting in June 2024, visiting mainland Portugal will be much easier if you're located on the east coast.

Azore Airlines, the small Portuguese airline, is launching service connecting the city of Porto to both NYC and Boston. Additionally, it is also adding another North America route, linking the Portuguese city to Toronto, Canada.

According to The Points Guy, the airline—which already offers service to 11 North American destinations from the archipelago of the Azores—hasn't offered service from mainland Portugal since 2017.

The new routes connecting Porto to NYC, Boston, and Toronto will operate once a week starting next June, as per Aeroroutes. Flights connecting Porto and Toronto are slated to start on June 1, 2024, while those departing from Boston will begin on June 4. On June 6, the first flight from Porto to NYC (John F. Kennedy International Airport) will take place.

For more information, you can visit the airline's website.