Babe Wine and Hotels.com Want to Give Your Mom a Boozy Weekend Away

Motherhood is, more times than not, a thankless job. You've gotta guide tiny little monsters through life and mold them into actually decent human beings—a task to say the least. And while something as simple as a fat glass of Pinot Noir might do the trick for unwinding now and again, this year, your mom deserves something even better: like a day off.

Babe Wine and Hotels.com are teaming up to give her exactly that. In honor of Mother's Day—which, fyi, is quickly approaching—the two companies are giving one lucky mom a luxurious, wine-filled weekend away.

"Moms have stepped up in so many ways to be true heroes in quarantine; they deserve 1000x the recognition after this loooong year," BABE’s general manager Chelsea Phillips said in a press release. "BABE and Hotels.com are coming together as the perfect duo to make that happen this Mother’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute surprise gift or know a superstar mom who needs a few days away, BABE and Hotels.com are here to help make sure the mother figure in your life knows just how appreciated she is!"