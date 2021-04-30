Babe Wine and Hotels.com Want to Give Your Mom a Boozy Weekend Away
Thank your mom this year with a $2,000 Hotels.com gift card and $500 in wine.
Motherhood is, more times than not, a thankless job. You've gotta guide tiny little monsters through life and mold them into actually decent human beings—a task to say the least. And while something as simple as a fat glass of Pinot Noir might do the trick for unwinding now and again, this year, your mom deserves something even better: like a day off.
Babe Wine and Hotels.com are teaming up to give her exactly that. In honor of Mother's Day—which, fyi, is quickly approaching—the two companies are giving one lucky mom a luxurious, wine-filled weekend away.
"Moms have stepped up in so many ways to be true heroes in quarantine; they deserve 1000x the recognition after this loooong year," BABE’s general manager Chelsea Phillips said in a press release. "BABE and Hotels.com are coming together as the perfect duo to make that happen this Mother’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute surprise gift or know a superstar mom who needs a few days away, BABE and Hotels.com are here to help make sure the mother figure in your life knows just how appreciated she is!"
Your mom's mini fridge will be stocked with vino ($500 worth), her hotel suite outfitted with a custom "Not Today" robe and slippers, and room service credit tacked on so she can order herself a treat without you asking for a bite. Babe and Hotels.com are even offering a childcare stipend so mom doesn't have to worry.
Nominate your mom (or yourself if you're a mom) by 11:59:59 pm ET on May 5 on the official giveaway site. A $2,000 Hotels.com gift card and a lot of booze is on the line.