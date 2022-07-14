Babe Wine Wants to Pay Your Phone Bills This Summer
Have you been kicked off of your parents' plan? Babe wants to help.
All bills are terrible, but phone bills feel especially painful. It is an undeniable essential, and at one point, your parents may have been footing the bill, which makes it feel even more expensive. Babe Wine wants to help, and the company is offering to pay the bill this summer.
"Summertime always calls for Babe, and to make the summer even sweeter, we're excited to help our fans do less #adulting by covering their phone bills," said Joanie Fisher, Babe senior director, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We hope both fun and not-so-fun moments inspire all to call for Babe—and that Babe lovers everywhere find us at events near them this summer."
To enter this contest, follow Babe Wine on Instagram at @drinkbabe, and explain in the comments of the above post how you get off your parent's phone plan. Finish off your comment by tagging two friends using the hashtags #thiscallsforbabe #sweepstakes.
To be considered eligible, you must be a resident of the US and at least 21 years old. The contest ends on July 19 at 11:59 pm. Make sure your Instagram account is public, and find the complete contest rules here.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.