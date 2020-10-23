Babe Wine Is Selling a Booze-Filled Election Kit to Help You Survive November 3
The necessities: wine, wine, and more wine.
You've probably downed your fair share of vino in the weeks leading up to Election Day. November 3 will be no exception. In fact, you'll need added reinforcements in addition to booze, like say, a "scream here" pillow and stress ball.
Babe Wine has curated just that: an election night survival kit with all your necessary provisions, including a pack of "doing great thx" tissues, a bottle of "Polls closing. Bottles opening" red wine, a four-pack of canned rosé, and that aforementioned pillow and squeeze ball. Though the box originally sold out, the influencer-led booze brand is restocking in time for the big event and you can already pre-order yours.
"Knowing all people can do once they cast their ballot is sit back and wait for the final results (we know... easier said than done), BABE has released a cute (and functional!) kit to make waiting for the results a little more comfortable," a rep for the company told media outlets in an email.
You can preorder the kit online for $29.99, but you'll probably need to stock up on a few more bottles while you're at it. The site's got rosé, pinot grigio, and a red blend in both bottles and canned, so pick your poison.
"At BABE, we’re all about being there for life’s experiences," general manager Chelsea Phillips said in a statement. "We know elections can be crazy AF. While you’ve done your research and are mailing in your ballot or casting your vote in-person, we’re here to remind you that no matter what happens, we’re all in this together."
