News

Watch a Baboon Freak out Over a Magic Trick

By Published On 03/17/2016 By Published On 03/17/2016

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Everyone loves magic tricks. Just look at how much money Siegfried and Roy, David Copperfield, and Penn & Teller have made. Now, imagine if you knew none of that history. You'd be just like this baboon. And you'd still love magic. Just like this baboon.

This America's Funniest Home Videos' footage shows a dude showing off his sleigh of hand to this baboon in captivity. The monkey appears dumbstruck, and even reaches out to grab the card that just magically reappeared. How did it just come back if it was gone?!

But really, this emotion... if only you could feel like that every day. Except then you'd have to be a baboon. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and believes in magic. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More