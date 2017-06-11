Watch a Baboon Freak out Over a Magic Trick

Everyone loves magic tricks. Just look at how much money Siegfried and Roy, David Copperfield, and Penn & Teller have made. Now, imagine if you knew none of that history. You'd be just like this baboon. And you'd still love magic. Just like this baboon.
This America's Funniest Home Videos' footage shows a dude showing off his sleigh of hand to this baboon in captivity. The monkey appears dumbstruck, and even reaches out to grab the card that just magically reappeared. How did it just come back if it was gone?!
But really, this emotion... if only you could feel like that every day. Except then you'd have to be a baboon.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist